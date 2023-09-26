After-Hours Earnings Report for September 26, 2023 : COST, PRGS, AIR, MLKN, MEIP

The following companies are expected to report earnings after hours on 09/26/2023. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases.



Costco Wholesale Corporation (COST)is reporting for the quarter ending August 31, 2023. The discount retail company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 13 analysts that follow the stock is $4.71. This value represents a 12.14% increase compared to the same quarter last year. COST missed the consensus earnings per share in the 4th calendar quarter of 2022 by -1.27%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for COST is 38.85 vs. an industry ratio of 20.20, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Progress Software Corporation (PRGS)is reporting for the quarter ending August 31, 2023. The computer software company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 3 analysts that follow the stock is $0.83. This value represents a 2.35% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. PRGS missed the consensus earnings per share in the 4th calendar quarter of 2022 by -2.15%. The "days to cover" for this stock exceeds 13 days. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for PRGS is 16.14 vs. an industry ratio of -71.70, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



AAR Corp. (AIR)is reporting for the quarter ending August 31, 2023. The aerospace and defense company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $0.73. This value represents a 19.67% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year AIR has met analyst expectations once and beat the expectations the other three quarters. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for AIR is 17.73 vs. an industry ratio of 24.00.



MillerKnoll, Inc. (MLKN)is reporting for the quarter ending August 31, 2023. The furniture company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $0.21. This value represents a 52.27% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year MLKN has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 2nd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 5.13%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for MLKN is 10.97 vs. an industry ratio of 38.10.



MEI Pharma, Inc. (MEIP)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2023. The drug company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $-3.25. This value represents a 35.42% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year MEIP has met analyst expectations once and beat the expectations the other three quarters. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for MEIP is -1.19 vs. an industry ratio of -2.90, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.





