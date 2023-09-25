After-Hours Earnings Report for September 25, 2023 : THO

The following companies are expected to report earnings after hours on 09/25/2023. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases.



Thor Industries, Inc. (THO)is reporting for the quarter ending July 31, 2023. The building company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 7 analysts that follow the stock is $0.97. This value represents a 81.17% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. THO missed the consensus earnings per share in the 1st calendar quarter of 2023 by -54.55%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for THO is 14.89 vs. an industry ratio of 13.00, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.





