After-Hours Earnings Report for September 24, 2020 : COST, MTN, SCHL, AIR, CAMP, AYTU

The following companies are expected to report earnings after hours on 09/24/2020. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases.



Costco Wholesale Corporation (COST) is reporting for the quarter ending August 31, 2020. The discount retail company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 13 analysts that follow the stock is $2.85. This value represents a 5.95% increase compared to the same quarter last year. COST missed the consensus earnings per share in the 2nd calendar quarter of 2020 by -1.56%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2020 Price to Earnings ratio for COST is 40.17 vs. an industry ratio of 46.80.



Vail Resorts, Inc. (MTN) is reporting for the quarter ending July 31, 2020. The leisure (recreational) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 7 analysts that follow the stock is $-3.56. This value represents a 60.36% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. MTN missed the consensus earnings per share in the 1st calendar quarter of 2020 by -6.8%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2020 Price to Earnings ratio for MTN is 80.79 vs. an industry ratio of -1.00, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Scholastic Corporation (SCHL) is reporting for the quarter ending August 31, 2020. The book publisher company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $-1.74. This value represents a 9.43% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year SCHL has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 2nd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 75.27%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2021 Price to Earnings ratio for SCHL is -35.95 vs. an industry ratio of 28.20.



AAR Corp. (AIR) is reporting for the quarter ending August 31, 2020. The aerospace and defense company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.11. This value represents a 119.30% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year AIR has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 2nd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 208.33%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2021 Price to Earnings ratio for AIR is 54.63 vs. an industry ratio of 26.50, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



CalAmp Corp. (CAMP) is reporting for the quarter ending August 31, 2020. The electrical instrument company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 3 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.11. This value represents a 257.14% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year CAMP has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 2nd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 66.67%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2021 Price to Earnings ratio for CAMP is -33.58 vs. an industry ratio of 23.00.



Aytu BioScience, Inc. (AYTU) is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2020. The biomedical (gene) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $-0.05. This value represents a 96.15% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2020 Price to Earnings ratio for AYTU is -8.53 vs. an industry ratio of -18.00, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.





