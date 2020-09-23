After-Hours Earnings Report for September 23, 2020 : FUL

The following companies are expected to report earnings after hours on 09/23/2020. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases.



H. B. Fuller Company (FUL) is reporting for the quarter ending August 31, 2020. The chemical company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 5 analysts that follow the stock is $0.73. This value represents a 15.12% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2020 Price to Earnings ratio for FUL is 18.37 vs. an industry ratio of 21.30.





The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.