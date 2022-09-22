After-Hours Earnings Report for September 22, 2022 : COST, FDX, AIR, IBEX, CAMP, DLNG, RSSS, FLUX

The following companies are expected to report earnings after hours on 09/22/2022. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases.



Costco Wholesale Corporation (COST)is reporting for the quarter ending August 31, 2022. The discount retail company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 12 analysts that follow the stock is $4.11. This value represents a 5.38% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year COST has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 2nd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 5.67%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for COST is 37.67 vs. an industry ratio of 21.90, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



FedEx Corporation (FDX)is reporting for the quarter ending August 31, 2022. The transportation company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 5 analysts that follow the stock is $3.43. This value represents a 21.51% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for FDX is 9.26 vs. an industry ratio of 11.80.



AAR Corp. (AIR)is reporting for the quarter ending August 31, 2022. The aerospace and defense company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $0.58. This value represents a 11.54% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year AIR has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 2nd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 5.88%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for AIR is 13.16 vs. an industry ratio of 36.00.



IBEX Limited (IBEX)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2022. The business services company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $0.35. This value represents a 12.90% increase compared to the same quarter last year. IBEX missed the consensus earnings per share in the 3rd calendar quarter of 2021 by -86.96%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for IBEX is 13.01 vs. an industry ratio of 20.60.



CalAmp Corp. (CAMP)is reporting for the quarter ending August 31, 2022. The electrical instrument company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 3 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.12. This value represents a 1300.00% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for CAMP is -11.27 vs. an industry ratio of 1.80.



Dynagas LNG Partners LP (DLNG)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2022. The transportation services company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $0.17. This value represents a 15.00% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. DLNG missed the consensus earnings per share in the 2nd calendar quarter of 2021 by -4.76%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for DLNG is 4.31 vs. an industry ratio of 44.60.



Research Solutions, Inc (RSSS)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2022. The printing company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $-0.02. This value represents a 0.00% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year RSSS has met analyst expectations twice and beat the expectations the other quarter. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for RSSS is -31.00 vs. an industry ratio of 1.90.



Flux Power Holdings, Inc. (FLUX)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2022. The electrical instrument company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $-0.25. This value represents a 10.71% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for FLUX is -2.61 vs. an industry ratio of 0.70.





The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.