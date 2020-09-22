After-Hours Earnings Report for September 22, 2020 : NKE, KBH, SFIX, ACB

The following companies are expected to report earnings after hours on 09/22/2020. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases.



Nike, Inc. (NKE) is reporting for the quarter ending August 31, 2020. The shoes & retail apparel company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 12 analysts that follow the stock is $0.46. This value represents a 46.51% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. NKE missed the consensus earnings per share in the 2nd calendar quarter of 2020 by -2650%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2021 Price to Earnings ratio for NKE is 47.44 vs. an industry ratio of 37.00, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



KB Home (KBH) is reporting for the quarter ending August 31, 2020. The building (residential/commercial) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 6 analysts that follow the stock is $0.50. This value represents a 31.51% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. KBH missed the consensus earnings per share in the 2nd calendar quarter of 2020 by -3.51%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2020 Price to Earnings ratio for KBH is 14.53 vs. an industry ratio of 10.90, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Stitch Fix, Inc. (SFIX) is reporting for the quarter ending July 31, 2020. The retail (shoe) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 8 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.18. This value represents a 357.14% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. SFIX missed the consensus earnings per share in the 2nd calendar quarter of 2020 by -83.33%. The "days to cover" for this stock exceeds 14 days. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2020 Price to Earnings ratio for SFIX is -70.88 vs. an industry ratio of 8.80.



Aurora Cannabis Inc. (ACB) is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2020. The medical products company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 5 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.29. This value represents a 0.00% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. The last two quarters ACB had negative earnings surprises; the latest report they missed by -39.62%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2020 Price to Earnings ratio for ACB is -0.60 vs. an industry ratio of 25.70.





