After-Hours Earnings Report for September 21, 2023 : SCHL, FLUX

The following companies are expected to report earnings after hours on 09/21/2023. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases.



Scholastic Corporation (SCHL)is reporting for the quarter ending August 31, 2023. The book publisher company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $-1.35. This value represents a 1.50% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year SCHL and beat the expectations the other quarter. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for SCHL is 14.92 vs. an industry ratio of 20.70.



Flux Power Holdings, Inc. (FLUX)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2023. The electrical instrument company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $-0.10. This value represents a 41.18% increase compared to the same quarter last year. FLUX missed the consensus earnings per share in the 3rd calendar quarter of 2022 by -8.33%. The "days to cover" for this stock exceeds 10 days. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for FLUX is -10.14 vs. an industry ratio of 4.70.





