After-Hours Earnings Report for September 21, 2022 : LEN, TCOM, FUL, KBH, SCS

The following companies are expected to report earnings after hours on 09/21/2022. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases.



Lennar Corporation (LEN)is reporting for the quarter ending August 31, 2022. The building (residential/commercial) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 6 analysts that follow the stock is $4.76. This value represents a 45.57% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year LEN has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 2nd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 18.73%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for LEN is 4.49 vs. an industry ratio of 3.70, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Trip.com Group Limited (TCOM)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2022. The leisure (recreational) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.06. This value represents a 166.67% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year TCOM has met analyst expectations once and beat the expectations the other three quarters. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for TCOM is -121.36 vs. an industry ratio of 39.70.



H. B. Fuller Company (FUL)is reporting for the quarter ending August 31, 2022. The chemical company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 4 analysts that follow the stock is $1.05. This value represents a 32.91% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year FUL has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 2nd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 3.74%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for FUL is 14.38 vs. an industry ratio of 3.60, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



KB Home (KBH)is reporting for the quarter ending August 31, 2022. The building (residential/commercial) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 6 analysts that follow the stock is $2.69. This value represents a 64.02% increase compared to the same quarter last year. KBH missed the consensus earnings per share in the 1st calendar quarter of 2022 by -3.29%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for KBH is 2.81 vs. an industry ratio of 3.70.



Steelcase Inc. (SCS)is reporting for the quarter ending August 31, 2022. The business company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $0.13. This value represents a 38.10% decrease compared to the same quarter last year.

