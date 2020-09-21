After-Hours Earnings Report for September 21, 2020 : QTT

The following companies are expected to report earnings after hours on 09/21/2020. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases.



Qutoutiao Inc. (QTT) is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2020. The internet software company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $-0.14. This value represents a 56.25% increase compared to the same quarter last year. The "days to cover" for this stock exceeds 10 days. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2020 Price to Earnings ratio for QTT is -4.75 vs. an industry ratio of 87.30.





