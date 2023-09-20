After-Hours Earnings Report for September 20, 2023 : FDX, KBH

The following companies are expected to report earnings after hours on 09/20/2023. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases.



FedEx Corporation (FDX)is reporting for the quarter ending August 31, 2023. The transportation company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 10 analysts that follow the stock is $3.70. This value represents a 7.56% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year FDX has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 2nd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 2.28%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for FDX is 14.39 vs. an industry ratio of 17.50.



KB Home (KBH)is reporting for the quarter ending August 31, 2023. The building (residential/commercial) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 7 analysts that follow the stock is $1.38. This value represents a 51.75% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. KBH missed the consensus earnings per share in the 4th calendar quarter of 2022 by -13.33%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for KBH is 7.70 vs. an industry ratio of 8.50.





The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.