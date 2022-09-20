After-Hours Earnings Report for September 20, 2022 : ACB, SFIX

The following companies are expected to report earnings after hours on 09/20/2022. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases.



Aurora Cannabis Inc. (ACB)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2022. The medical products company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 4 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.12. This value represents a 42.86% increase compared to the same quarter last year. The last two quarters ACB had negative earnings surprises; the latest report they missed by -550%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for ACB is -0.89 vs. an industry ratio of 2.50.



Stitch Fix, Inc. (SFIX)is reporting for the quarter ending July 31, 2022. The retail (shoe) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 10 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.60. This value represents a 415.79% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. SFIX missed the consensus earnings per share in the 2nd calendar quarter of 2022 by -26.32%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for SFIX is -3.09 vs. an industry ratio of 14.60.





