After-Hours Earnings Report for September 2, 2020 : CPRT, CRWD, MDB, GWRE, SMAR, FIVE, SAIC, PVH, CLDR, PD, AMBA, ZUO

The following companies are expected to report earnings after hours on 09/02/2020. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases.



Copart, Inc. (CPRT) is reporting for the quarter ending July 31, 2020. The auction company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 6 analysts that follow the stock is $0.39. This value represents a 35.00% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. CPRT missed the consensus earnings per share in the 2nd calendar quarter of 2020 by -9.38%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2020 Price to Earnings ratio for CPRT is 45.82 vs. an industry ratio of 30.10, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (CRWD) is reporting for the quarter ending July 31, 2020. The internet software company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 6 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.12. This value represents a 70.73% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year CRWD has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 2nd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 40%. MongoDB, Inc. (MDB) is reporting for the quarter ending July 31, 2020. The internet software company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 4 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.89. This value represents a 53.45% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. The "days to cover" for this stock exceeds 10 days.Guidewire Software, Inc. (GWRE) is reporting for the quarter ending July 31, 2020. The business software company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 4 analysts that follow the stock is $0.20. This value represents a 45.95% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year GWRE has met analyst expectations once and beat the expectations the other three quarters. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2020 Price to Earnings ratio for GWRE is -904.00 vs. an industry ratio of -107.40.



Smartsheet Inc. (SMAR) is reporting for the quarter ending July 31, 2020. The internet software company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 6 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.34. This value represents a 112.50% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year SMAR has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 2nd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 37.14%. Five Below, Inc. (FIVE) is reporting for the quarter ending July 31, 2020. The retail company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 9 analysts that follow the stock is $0.14. This value represents a 72.00% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. FIVE missed the consensus earnings per share in the 2nd calendar quarter of 2020 by -160%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2021 Price to Earnings ratio for FIVE is 72.88 vs. an industry ratio of 22.30, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



SCIENCE APPLICATIONS INTERNATIONAL CORPORATION (SAIC) is reporting for the quarter ending July 31, 2020. The information technology services company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 7 analysts that follow the stock is $1.42. This value represents a 5.19% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2021 Price to Earnings ratio for SAIC is 13.71 vs. an industry ratio of 4.90, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



PVH Corp. (PVH) is reporting for the quarter ending July 31, 2020. The textile company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 8 analysts that follow the stock is $-2.68. This value represents a 227.62% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. PVH missed the consensus earnings per share in the 2nd calendar quarter of 2020 by -67.4%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2021 Price to Earnings ratio for PVH is -19.81 vs. an industry ratio of 29.30.



Cloudera, Inc. (CLDR) is reporting for the quarter ending July 31, 2020. The internet software company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 4 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.07. This value represents a 70.83% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year CLDR has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 2nd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 13.33%. PagerDuty, Inc. (PD) is reporting for the quarter ending July 31, 2020. The internet software company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.15. This value represents a 11.76% increase compared to the same quarter last year. PD missed the consensus earnings per share in the 4th calendar quarter of 2019 by -5.26%. Ambarella, Inc. (AMBA) is reporting for the quarter ending July 31, 2020. The electric company company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 8 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.43. This value represents a 53.57% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. AMBA missed the consensus earnings per share in the 1st calendar quarter of 2020 by -20%. The "days to cover" for this stock exceeds 10 days. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2021 Price to Earnings ratio for AMBA is -37.97 vs. an industry ratio of 3.60.



Zuora, Inc. (ZUO) is reporting for the quarter ending July 31, 2020. The internet software company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.17. This value represents a 10.53% increase compared to the same quarter last year.

