After-Hours Earnings Report for September 19, 2023 : SCS

The following companies are expected to report earnings after hours on 09/19/2023. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases.



Steelcase Inc. (SCS)is reporting for the quarter ending August 31, 2023. The business company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $0.17. This value represents a 19.05% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year SCS has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 2nd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 400%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for SCS is 14.81 vs. an industry ratio of 12.50, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.





The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.