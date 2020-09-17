After-Hours Earnings Report for September 17, 2020 : ISR

The following companies are expected to report earnings after hours on 09/17/2020. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases.



IsoRay, Inc. (ISR) is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2020. The consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.01. ISR reported earnings of $-0.02 per share for the same quarter a year ago; representing a a decrease of -50.00%. In the past year ISR has met analyst expectations three times and beat the expectations the other quarter.

