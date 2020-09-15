After-Hours Earnings Report for September 15, 2020 : ADBE, FDX

The following companies are expected to report earnings after hours on 09/15/2020. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases.



Adobe Inc. (ADBE) is reporting for the quarter ending August 31, 2020. The computer software company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 8 analysts that follow the stock is $1.97. This value represents a 11.93% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year ADBE has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 2nd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 9.47%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2020 Price to Earnings ratio for ADBE is 60.36 vs. an industry ratio of 36.20, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



FedEx Corporation (FDX) is reporting for the quarter ending August 31, 2020. The transportation company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 9 analysts that follow the stock is $2.54. This value represents a 16.72% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2021 Price to Earnings ratio for FDX is 22.40 vs. an industry ratio of 29.40.





