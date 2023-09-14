After-Hours Earnings Report for September 14, 2023 : ADBE, CPRT, LEN, EGAN, HITI, DLNG, RFIL, IPW

The following companies are expected to report earnings after hours on 09/14/2023. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases.



Adobe Inc. (ADBE)is reporting for the quarter ending August 31, 2023. The computer software company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 11 analysts that follow the stock is $3.17. This value represents a 20.53% increase compared to the same quarter last year. ADBE missed the consensus earnings per share in the 3rd calendar quarter of 2022 by -0.75%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for ADBE is 44.07 vs. an industry ratio of -78.70, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Copart, Inc. (CPRT)is reporting for the quarter ending July 31, 2023. The auction company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 4 analysts that follow the stock is $0.31. This value represents a 10.71% increase compared to the same quarter last year. CPRT missed the consensus earnings per share in the 4th calendar quarter of 2022 by -10.71%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for CPRT is 36.02 vs. an industry ratio of 31.10, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Lennar Corporation (LEN)is reporting for the quarter ending August 31, 2023. The building (residential/commercial) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 7 analysts that follow the stock is $3.47. This value represents a 33.01% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year LEN has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 2nd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 26.72%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for LEN is 9.17 vs. an industry ratio of 8.70, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



eGain Corporation (EGAN)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2023. The internet software company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $0.01. This value represents a 120.00% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year EGAN has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 1st calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 75%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for EGAN is -607.00 vs. an industry ratio of 284.10.



High Tide Inc. (HITI)is reporting for the quarter ending July 31, 2023. The medical products company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 4 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.04. This value represents a 33.33% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. HITI missed the consensus earnings per share in the 4th calendar quarter of 2022 by -20%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for HITI is -15.58 vs. an industry ratio of -1.30.



Dynagas LNG Partners LP (DLNG)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2023. The transportation services company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $0.18. This value represents a 5.88% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for DLNG is 3.76 vs. an industry ratio of 14.90.



RF Industries, Ltd. (RFIL)is reporting for the quarter ending July 31, 2023. The semi-radio frequency company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $0.06. This value represents a 40.00% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. RFIL missed the consensus earnings per share in the 1st calendar quarter of 2023 by -125%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for RFIL is 16.59 vs. an industry ratio of 12.80, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



iPower Inc. (IPW)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2023. The consumer company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $-0.03. This value represents a 40.00% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for IPW is -3.05 vs. an industry ratio of 18.00.





