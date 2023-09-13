After-Hours Earnings Report for September 13, 2023 : SMTC, IBEX, RSSS

The following companies are expected to report earnings after hours on 09/13/2023. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases.



Semtech Corporation (SMTC)is reporting for the quarter ending July 31, 2023. The semiconductor company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 7 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.14. This value represents a 119.72% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. SMTC missed the consensus earnings per share in the 1st calendar quarter of 2023 by -141.18%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for SMTC is -378.67 vs. an industry ratio of -10.40.



IBEX Limited (IBEX)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2023. The business services company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $0.44. This value represents a 10.00% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year IBEX has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 1st calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 73.33%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for IBEX is 10.08 vs. an industry ratio of 10.50.



Research Solutions, Inc (RSSS)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2023. The printing company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $-0.01. This value represents a 50.00% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year RSSS has met analyst expectations once and beat the expectations the other two quarters. Zacks Investment Research reports that the Price to Earnings ratio for RSSS is 0.00 vs. an industry ratio of 10.70.





