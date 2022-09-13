After-Hours Earnings Report for September 13, 2022 : INNV, VWE, EPM, ASPU

The following companies are expected to report earnings after hours on 09/13/2022. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases.



InnovAge Holding Corp. (INNV)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2022. The medical services company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.03. This value represents a 160.00% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. The "days to cover" for this stock exceeds 20 days. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for INNV is 77.20 vs. an industry ratio of -39.70, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Vintage Wine Estates, Inc. (VWE)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2022. The alcohol company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $0.08. This value represents a 0.00% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for VWE is 21.19 vs. an industry ratio of 22.10.



Evolution Petroleum Corporation, Inc. (EPM)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2022. The consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $0.41. EPM reported earnings of $0.07 per share for the same quarter a year ago; representing a a increase of 485.71%.Aspen Group Inc. (ASPU)is reporting for the quarter ending July 31, 2022. The internet services company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $-0.14. This value represents a 180.00% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for ASPU is -1.33 vs. an industry ratio of 10.80.





