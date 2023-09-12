After-Hours Earnings Report for September 12, 2023 : INNV, EPM, LSAK, EGIO, MAMA, FARM

The following companies are expected to report earnings after hours on 09/12/2023. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases.



InnovAge Holding Corp. (INNV)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2023. The medical services company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.03. This value represents a 66.67% increase compared to the same quarter last year. The "days to cover" for this stock exceeds 15 days. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for INNV is -27.28 vs. an industry ratio of 15.30.



Evolution Petroleum Corporation, Inc. (EPM)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2023. The consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $0.10. EPM reported earnings of $0.44 per share for the same quarter a year ago; representing a a decrease of -77.27%.EPM missed the consensus earnings per share in the 3rd calendar quarter of 2022 by -16.67%. Lesaka Technologies, Inc. (LSAK)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2023. The technology services company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.09. This value represents a 18.18% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for LSAK is -8.36 vs. an industry ratio of -9.30, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Edgio, Inc. (EGIO)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2023. The internet software company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 4 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.14. This value represents a 800.00% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for EGIO is -1.74 vs. an industry ratio of 301.80.



Mama's Creations, Inc. (MAMA)is reporting for the quarter ending July 31, 2023. The food company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $0.02. This value represents a 200.00% increase compared to the same quarter last year. MAMA missed the consensus earnings per share in the 3rd calendar quarter of 2022 by -200%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for MAMA is 26.41 vs. an industry ratio of 16.30, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Farmer Brothers Company (FARM)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2023. The wholesale food company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $-0.61. This value represents a 190.48% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. The "days to cover" for this stock exceeds 10 days. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for FARM is -0.85 vs. an industry ratio of 14.70.





