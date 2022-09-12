After-Hours Earnings Report for September 12, 2022 : ORCL, MTRX, VNCE

The following companies are expected to report earnings after hours on 09/12/2022. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases.



Oracle Corporation (ORCL)is reporting for the quarter ending August 31, 2022. The computer software company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 9 analysts that follow the stock is $0.88. This value represents a 1.15% increase compared to the same quarter last year. ORCL missed the consensus earnings per share in the 1st calendar quarter of 2022 by -6%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for ORCL is 17.14 vs. an industry ratio of 29.80.



Matrix Service Company (MTRX)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2022. The oil field machinery & equipment company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $-0.42. This value represents a 5.00% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for MTRX is -3.02 vs. an industry ratio of -23.30, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Vince Holding Corp. (VNCE)is reporting for the quarter ending July 31, 2022. The textile company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $0.19. This value represents a 480.00% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for VNCE is 30.00 vs. an industry ratio of 13.20, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.





The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.