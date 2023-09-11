After-Hours Earnings Report for September 11, 2023 : ORCL, CASY, BIOX, AVO, SKIL

The following companies are expected to report earnings after hours on 09/11/2023. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases.



Oracle Corporation (ORCL)is reporting for the quarter ending August 31, 2023. The computer software company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 11 analysts that follow the stock is $0.90. This value represents a 11.11% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year ORCL has met analyst expectations once and beat the expectations the other quarter. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for ORCL is 28.07 vs. an industry ratio of -78.90, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Caseys General Stores, Inc. (CASY)is reporting for the quarter ending July 31, 2023. The retail company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 5 analysts that follow the stock is $3.36. This value represents a 17.85% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for CASY is 22.75 vs. an industry ratio of 22.80.



Bioceres Crop Solutions Corp. (BIOX)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2023. The agriculture company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 3 analysts that follow the stock is $0.00. This value represents a 100.00% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for BIOX is 36.32 vs. an industry ratio of 5.10, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Mission Produce, Inc. (AVO)is reporting for the quarter ending July 31, 2023. The agriculture company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $0.22. This value represents a 12.00% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. The "days to cover" for this stock exceeds 16 days. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for AVO is 20.59 vs. an industry ratio of 5.10, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Skillsoft Corp. (SKIL)is reporting for the quarter ending July 31, 2023. The technology services company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $-0.20. This value represents a 322.22% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year SKIL has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 2nd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 10%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for SKIL is -1.39 vs. an industry ratio of -9.80, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.





