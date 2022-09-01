After-Hours Earnings Report for September 1, 2022 : AVGO, LULU, SMAR, NCNO, PD, OXM, CVGW, NX, SPWH, OOMA, JOAN, TLYS

The following companies are expected to report earnings after hours on 09/01/2022. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases.



Broadcom Inc. (AVGO)is reporting for the quarter ending July 31, 2022. The electric company company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 11 analysts that follow the stock is $8.84. This value represents a 39.87% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year AVGO has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 2nd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 6.47%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for AVGO is 14.70 vs. an industry ratio of 2.60, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



lululemon athletica inc. (LULU)is reporting for the quarter ending July 31, 2022. The textile company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 15 analysts that follow the stock is $1.86. This value represents a 12.73% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year LULU has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 2nd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 3.5%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for LULU is 31.78 vs. an industry ratio of 13.50, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Smartsheet Inc. (SMAR)is reporting for the quarter ending July 31, 2022. The internet software company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 7 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.56. This value represents a 100.00% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. SMAR missed the consensus earnings per share in the 2nd calendar quarter of 2022 by -1.92%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for SMAR is -17.70 vs. an industry ratio of 17.90.



nCino, Inc. (NCNO)is reporting for the quarter ending July 31, 2022. The internet software company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 6 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.18. This value represents a 80.00% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. The last two quarters NCNO had negative earnings surprises; the latest report they missed by -20%. The "days to cover" for this stock exceeds 13 days. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for NCNO is -43.81 vs. an industry ratio of 17.90.



PagerDuty, Inc. (PD)is reporting for the quarter ending July 31, 2022. The internet software company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $-0.33. This value represents a 5.71% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for PD is -20.50 vs. an industry ratio of 17.90.



Oxford Industries, Inc. (OXM)is reporting for the quarter ending July 31, 2022. The textile company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 5 analysts that follow the stock is $3.45. This value represents a 6.48% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year OXM has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 2nd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 25.9%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for OXM is 10.81 vs. an industry ratio of 13.50.



Calavo Growers, Inc. (CVGW)is reporting for the quarter ending July 31, 2022. The agriculture company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $0.36. This value represents a 311.76% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year CVGW has met analyst expectations once and beat the expectations the other three quarters. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for CVGW is 42.90 vs. an industry ratio of 5.50, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Quanex Building Products Corporation (NX)is reporting for the quarter ending July 31, 2022. The building company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $0.62. This value represents a 47.62% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year NX has met analyst expectations once and beat the expectations the other three quarters. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for NX is 9.49 vs. an industry ratio of 13.40.



Sportsman's Warehouse Holdings, Inc. (SPWH)is reporting for the quarter ending July 31, 2022. The retail (shoe) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $0.26. This value represents a 40.91% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. The "days to cover" for this stock exceeds 11 days. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for SPWH is 6.52 vs. an industry ratio of 10.30.



Ooma, Inc. (OOMA)is reporting for the quarter ending July 31, 2022. The communications company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 5 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.04. This value represents a 300.00% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year OOMA has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 2nd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 50%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for OOMA is -75.63 vs. an industry ratio of -14.70.



JOANN, Inc. (JOAN)is reporting for the quarter ending July 31, 2022. The retail company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.72. This value represents a 260.00% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. The "days to cover" for this stock exceeds 16 days. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for JOAN is 142.00 vs. an industry ratio of 14.40, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Tilly's, Inc. (TLYS)is reporting for the quarter ending July 31, 2022. The retail (shoe) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 4 analysts that follow the stock is $0.16. This value represents a 75.76% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. TLYS missed the consensus earnings per share in the 1st calendar quarter of 2022 by -7.32%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for TLYS is 11.90 vs. an industry ratio of 10.30, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.





