After-Hours Earnings Report for September 1, 2020 : HRB, HOME, SCVL, CAL

The following companies are expected to report earnings after hours on 09/01/2020. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases.



H&R Block, Inc. (HRB) is reporting for the quarter ending July 31, 2020. The business services company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 5 analysts that follow the stock is $0.37. This value represents a 151.39% increase compared to the same quarter last year. HRB missed the consensus earnings per share in the 1st calendar quarter of 2020 by -9.26%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2021 Price to Earnings ratio for HRB is 4.50 vs. an industry ratio of 18.20.



At Home Group Inc. (HOME) is reporting for the quarter ending July 31, 2020. The home furnishings company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 5 analysts that follow the stock is $1.33. This value represents a 638.89% increase compared to the same quarter last year. HOME missed the consensus earnings per share in the 2nd calendar quarter of 2020 by -56.41%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2021 Price to Earnings ratio for HOME is 12.83 vs. an industry ratio of 10.80, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Shoe Carnival, Inc. (SCVL) is reporting for the quarter ending July 31, 2020. The retail (shoe) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $0.57. This value represents a 28.75% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. SCVL missed the consensus earnings per share in the 2nd calendar quarter of 2020 by -17.17%. The "days to cover" for this stock exceeds 18 days. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2021 Price to Earnings ratio for SCVL is 50.58 vs. an industry ratio of 16.70, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Caleres, Inc. (CAL) is reporting for the quarter ending July 31, 2020. The shoes & retail apparel company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $-0.80. This value represents a 229.03% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2021 Price to Earnings ratio for CAL is -4.01 vs. an industry ratio of 37.00.





