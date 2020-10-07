After-Hours Earnings Report for October 7, 2020 : RGP, SAR, EXFO

The following companies are expected to report earnings after hours on 10/07/2020. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases.



Resources Connection, Inc. (RGP) is reporting for the quarter ending August 31, 2020. The staffing company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $0.06. This value represents a 62.50% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. RGP missed the consensus earnings per share in the 2nd calendar quarter of 2020 by -11.11%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2021 Price to Earnings ratio for RGP is 19.88 vs. an industry ratio of -39.00, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Saratoga Investment Corp (SAR) is reporting for the quarter ending August 31, 2020. The financial services company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $0.47. This value represents a 30.88% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. SAR missed the consensus earnings per share in the 2nd calendar quarter of 2020 by -1.92%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2021 Price to Earnings ratio for SAR is 8.60 vs. an industry ratio of 10.20.



EXFO Inc (EXFO) is reporting for the quarter ending August 31, 2020. The communications company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $0.07. This value represents a 40.00% increase compared to the same quarter last year. EXFO missed the consensus earnings per share in the 1st calendar quarter of 2020 by -1100%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2020 Price to Earnings ratio for EXFO is 35.56 vs. an industry ratio of 4.00, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.





