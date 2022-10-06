After-Hours Earnings Report for October 6, 2022 : LEVI, ACCD

The following companies are expected to report earnings after hours on 10/06/2022. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases.



Levi Strauss & Co (LEVI)is reporting for the quarter ending August 31, 2022. The retail (shoe) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 5 analysts that follow the stock is $0.37. This value represents a 22.92% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year LEVI has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 2nd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 26.09%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for LEVI is 10.77 vs. an industry ratio of 15.50.



Accolade, Inc. (ACCD)is reporting for the quarter ending August 31, 2022. The technology services company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 8 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.71. This value represents a 5.97% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for ACCD is -1.91 vs. an industry ratio of 13.50.





The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.