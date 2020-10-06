After-Hours Earnings Report for October 6, 2020 : LEVI, LNDC

The following companies are expected to report earnings after hours on 10/06/2020. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases.



Levi Strauss & Co (LEVI) is reporting for the quarter ending August 31, 2020. The retail (shoe) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 4 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.27. This value represents a 187.10% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year LEVI has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 2nd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 4%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2020 Price to Earnings ratio for LEVI is -62.54 vs. an industry ratio of -0.20.



Landec Corporation (LNDC) is reporting for the quarter ending August 31, 2020. The food company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 4 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.11. This value represents a 31.25% increase compared to the same quarter last year. LNDC missed the consensus earnings per share in the 4th calendar quarter of 2019 by -166.67%. The "days to cover" for this stock exceeds 13 days. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2021 Price to Earnings ratio for LNDC is 58.71 vs. an industry ratio of 40.90, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.





