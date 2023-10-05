After-Hours Earnings Report for October 5, 2023 : LEVI, AEHR, CAMP

The following companies are expected to report earnings after hours on 10/05/2023. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases.



Levi Strauss & Co. (LEVI)is reporting for the quarter ending August 31, 2023. The retail (shoe) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 6 analysts that follow the stock is $0.27. This value represents a 32.50% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year LEVI has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 2nd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 33.33%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for LEVI is 11.99 vs. an industry ratio of 11.70, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Aehr Test Systems (AEHR)is reporting for the quarter ending August 31, 2023. The electrical instrument company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $0.18. This value represents a 800.00% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year AEHR and beat the expectations the other three quarters. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for AEHR is 48.02 vs. an industry ratio of 30.60, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



CalAmp Corp. (CAMP)is reporting for the quarter ending August 31, 2023. The electrical instrument company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.04. This value represents a 55.56% increase compared to the same quarter last year. CAMP missed the consensus earnings per share in the 2nd calendar quarter of 2023 by -133.33%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for CAMP is -7.04 vs. an industry ratio of 10.80.





