After-Hours Earnings Report for October 5, 2022 : RGP, RELL

The following companies are expected to report earnings after hours on 10/05/2022. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases.



Resources Connection, Inc. (RGP)is reporting for the quarter ending August 31, 2022. The staffing company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $0.36. This value represents a 5.26% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year RGP has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 2nd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 46.34%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for RGP is 11.15 vs. an industry ratio of 9.40, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Richardson Electronics, Ltd. (RELL)is reporting for the quarter ending August 31, 2022. The electrical company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $0.24. This value represents a 20.00% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for RELL is 14.27 vs. an industry ratio of 8.10, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.





