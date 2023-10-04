After-Hours Earnings Report for October 4, 2023 : ACCD, RGP

The following companies are expected to report earnings after hours on 10/04/2023. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases.



Accolade, Inc. (ACCD)is reporting for the quarter ending August 31, 2023. The technology services company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 8 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.56. This value represents a 15.15% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year ACCD has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 2nd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 18.75%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for ACCD is -6.09 vs. an industry ratio of -11.10, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Resources Connection, Inc. (RGP)is reporting for the quarter ending August 31, 2023. The staffing company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $0.12. This value represents a 77.36% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year RGP has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 2nd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 105.26%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for RGP is 18.20 vs. an industry ratio of 15.00, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.





The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.