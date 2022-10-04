After-Hours Earnings Report for October 4, 2022 : NG, SGH, SAR

The following companies are expected to report earnings after hours on 10/04/2022. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases.



Novagold Resources Inc. (NG)is reporting for the quarter ending August 31, 2022. The consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $-0.02. NG reported earnings of $-0.04 per share for the same quarter a year ago; representing a a decrease of -50.00%.SMART Global Holdings, Inc. (SGH)is reporting for the quarter ending August 31, 2022. The electric company company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 3 analysts that follow the stock is $0.49. This value represents a 47.31% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year SGH and beat the expectations the other two quarters. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for SGH is 5.77 vs. an industry ratio of 4.10, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Saratoga Investment Corp (SAR)is reporting for the quarter ending August 31, 2022. The financial services company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $0.53. This value represents a 15.87% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for SAR is 9.23 vs. an industry ratio of 8.60, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.





