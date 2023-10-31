After-Hours Earnings Report for October 31, 2023 : AMD, OKE, YUMC, EQR, FSLR, PAYC, AMCR, CHK, UNM, MTCH, EQH, CZR

The following companies are expected to report earnings after hours on 10/31/2023. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases.



Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (AMD)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2023. The electric company company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 14 analysts that follow the stock is $0.49. This value represents a 9.26% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. AMD missed the consensus earnings per share in the 3rd calendar quarter of 2022 by -1.82%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for AMD is 47.85 vs. an industry ratio of 14.40, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



ONEOK, Inc. (OKE)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2023. The oil/gas company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 5 analysts that follow the stock is $1.04. This value represents a 8.33% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year OKE has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 2nd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 4%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for OKE is 11.65 vs. an industry ratio of 11.20, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Yum China Holdings, Inc. (YUMC)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2023. The restaurant company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 3 analysts that follow the stock is $0.68. This value represents a 38.78% increase compared to the same quarter last year. YUMC missed the consensus earnings per share in the 4th calendar quarter of 2022 by -7.14%. Equity Residential (EQR)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2023. The reit company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 11 analysts that follow the stock is $0.97. This value represents a 5.43% increase compared to the same quarter last year. EQR missed the consensus earnings per share in the 1st calendar quarter of 2023 by -1.14%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for EQR is 14.37 vs. an industry ratio of 13.50, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



First Solar, Inc. (FSLR)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2023. The solar company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 18 analysts that follow the stock is $2.09. This value represents a 554.35% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for FSLR is 17.21 vs. an industry ratio of 7.70, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Paycom Software, Inc. (PAYC)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2023. The internet software company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 10 analysts that follow the stock is $1.22. This value represents a 32.61% increase compared to the same quarter last year. PAYC missed the consensus earnings per share in the 2nd calendar quarter of 2023 by -17.89%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for PAYC is 39.42 vs. an industry ratio of -66.50, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Amcor plc (AMCR)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2023. The construction company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 3 analysts that follow the stock is $0.14. This value represents a 22.22% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. AMCR missed the consensus earnings per share in the 3rd calendar quarter of 2022 by -5.26%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for AMCR is 13.03 vs. an industry ratio of 13.60.



Chesapeake Energy Corporation (CHK)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2023. The oil (us exp & production) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 4 analysts that follow the stock is $0.57. This value represents a 88.74% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year CHK has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 2nd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 18.52%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for CHK is 19.24 vs. an industry ratio of 13.30, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Unum Group (UNM)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2023. The insurance company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 12 analysts that follow the stock is $1.92. This value represents a 27.15% increase compared to the same quarter last year. UNM missed the consensus earnings per share in the 4th calendar quarter of 2022 by -2.05%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for UNM is 6.29 vs. an industry ratio of 6.70.



Match Group, Inc. (MTCH)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2023. The internet company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 11 analysts that follow the stock is $0.53. This value represents a 17.78% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for MTCH is 17.28 vs. an industry ratio of 19.50.



Equitable Holdings, Inc. (EQH)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2023. The financial services company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 6 analysts that follow the stock is $1.32. This value represents a 3.13% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for EQH is 5.48 vs. an industry ratio of -6.30, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (CZR)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2023. The leisure (recreational) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 8 analysts that follow the stock is $0.27. This value represents a 12.50% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year CZR has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 2nd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 148.48%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for CZR is 28.23 vs. an industry ratio of -10.20, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.





