After-Hours Earnings Report for October 31, 2022 : SYK, AFL, NXPI, WMB, ANET, SBAC, AWK, HOLX, CINF, CAR, RRX, ACHC

The following companies are expected to report earnings after hours on 10/31/2022. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases.



Stryker Corporation (SYK)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2022. The medical products company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 12 analysts that follow the stock is $2.24. This value represents a 1.82% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for SYK is 24.49 vs. an industry ratio of 4.50, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Aflac Incorporated (AFL)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2022. The insurance company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 6 analysts that follow the stock is $1.23. This value represents a 19.61% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year AFL has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 2nd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 13.18%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for AFL is 12.07 vs. an industry ratio of 2.80, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NXPI)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2022. The semiconductor company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 11 analysts that follow the stock is $3.32. This value represents a 31.23% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year NXPI has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 2nd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 44.26%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for NXPI is 11.95 vs. an industry ratio of 20.80.



Williams Companies, Inc. (WMB)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2022. The oil (production/pipeline) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 5 analysts that follow the stock is $0.44. This value represents a 29.41% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year WMB has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 2nd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 8.11%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for WMB is 21.08 vs. an industry ratio of 18.40, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Arista Networks, Inc. (ANET)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2022. The communications company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 11 analysts that follow the stock is $0.91. This value represents a 51.67% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year ANET has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 2nd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 25.64%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for ANET is 34.41 vs. an industry ratio of -21.40, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



SBA Communications Corporation (SBAC)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2022. The reit company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 6 analysts that follow the stock is $2.81. This value represents a 3.69% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year SBAC has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 2nd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 11.64%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for SBAC is 24.11 vs. an industry ratio of 13.60, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



American Water Works (AWK)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2022. The water supply company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 4 analysts that follow the stock is $1.49. This value represents a 2.61% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. AWK missed the consensus earnings per share in the 4th calendar quarter of 2021 by -1.16%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for AWK is 32.87 vs. an industry ratio of 34.60.



Hologic, Inc. (HOLX)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2022. The medical instruments company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 7 analysts that follow the stock is $0.62. This value represents a 61.49% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year HOLX has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 2nd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 37.68%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for HOLX is 11.50 vs. an industry ratio of 30.80.



Cincinnati Financial Corporation (CINF)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2022. The insurance (property & casualty) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 3 analysts that follow the stock is $0.71. This value represents a 44.53% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. CINF missed the consensus earnings per share in the 2nd calendar quarter of 2022 by -38.1%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for CINF is 23.51 vs. an industry ratio of 20.80, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Avis Budget Group, Inc. (CAR)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2022. The business services company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 5 analysts that follow the stock is $14.80. This value represents a 37.80% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year CAR has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 2nd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 30.44%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for CAR is 5.21 vs. an industry ratio of 18.40.



Regal Rexnord Corporation (RRX)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2022. The machinery company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $2.66. This value represents a 12.71% increase compared to the same quarter last year. RRX missed the consensus earnings per share in the 4th calendar quarter of 2021 by -0.93%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for RRX is 12.51 vs. an industry ratio of 13.20.



Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (ACHC)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2022. The hospital company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 6 analysts that follow the stock is $0.80. This value represents a 11.11% increase compared to the same quarter last year. ACHC missed the consensus earnings per share in the 4th calendar quarter of 2021 by -1.47%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for ACHC is 26.96 vs. an industry ratio of 12.70, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.





