After-Hours Earnings Report for October 30, 2023 : ANET, WELL, PSA, SPG, ACGL, MPWR, PINS, LSCC, PEAK, QGEN, FMC, VFC

The following companies are expected to report earnings after hours on 10/30/2023. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases.



Arista Networks, Inc. (ANET)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2023. The communications company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 10 analysts that follow the stock is $1.41. This value represents a 24.78% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year ANET has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 2nd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 9.3%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for ANET is 32.09 vs. an industry ratio of 39.40.



Welltower Inc. (WELL)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2023. The reit company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 9 analysts that follow the stock is $0.89. This value represents a 5.95% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year WELL has met analyst expectations once and beat the expectations the other three quarters. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for WELL is 22.85 vs. an industry ratio of 10.40, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Public Storage (PSA)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2023. The reit company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 9 analysts that follow the stock is $4.21. This value represents a 1.94% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year PSA has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 2nd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 1.9%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for PSA is 14.26 vs. an industry ratio of 10.40, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Simon Property Group, Inc. (SPG)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2023. The reit company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 8 analysts that follow the stock is $2.98. This value represents a 0.34% increase compared to the same quarter last year. The last two quarters SPG had negative earnings surprises; the latest report they missed by -1.03%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for SPG is 8.78 vs. an industry ratio of 11.30.



Arch Capital Group Ltd. (ACGL)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2023. The insurance (property & casualty) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 5 analysts that follow the stock is $1.54. This value represents a 450.00% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year ACGL has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 2nd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 16.36%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for ACGL is 11.59 vs. an industry ratio of 18.10.



Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (MPWR)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2023. The semiconductor company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 7 analysts that follow the stock is $2.41. This value represents a 8.71% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for MPWR is 44.46 vs. an industry ratio of 20.70, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Pinterest, Inc. (PINS)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2023. The internet software company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 8 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.03. This value represents a 66.67% increase compared to the same quarter last year. PINS missed the consensus earnings per share in the 4th calendar quarter of 2022 by -28.57%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for PINS is 812.00 vs. an industry ratio of -56.40, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Lattice Semiconductor Corporation (LSCC)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2023. The electric company company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 4 analysts that follow the stock is $0.38. This value represents a 2.70% increase compared to the same quarter last year. LSCC missed the consensus earnings per share in the 2nd calendar quarter of 2023 by -2.44%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for LSCC is 44.11 vs. an industry ratio of 14.50, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (PEAK)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2023. The reit company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 9 analysts that follow the stock is $0.44. This value represents a 2.33% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year PEAK has met analyst expectations twice and beat the expectations the other two quarters. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for PEAK is 9.33 vs. an industry ratio of 10.40.



Qiagen N.V. (QGEN)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2023. The biomedical (gene) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 7 analysts that follow the stock is $0.49. This value represents a 7.55% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year QGEN has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 2nd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 2%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for QGEN is 17.44 vs. an industry ratio of -4.70, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



FMC Corporation (FMC)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2023. The chemical company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 5 analysts that follow the stock is $0.45. This value represents a 63.41% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. FMC missed the consensus earnings per share in the 2nd calendar quarter of 2023 by -15.25%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for FMC is 14.18 vs. an industry ratio of 14.70.



V.F. Corporation (VFC)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2023. The textile company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 10 analysts that follow the stock is $0.65. This value represents a 10.96% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for VFC is 8.41 vs. an industry ratio of 10.60.





