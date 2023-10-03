After-Hours Earnings Report for October 3, 2023 : CALM

The following companies are expected to report earnings after hours on 10/03/2023. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases.



Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (CALM)is reporting for the quarter ending August 31, 2023. The agriculture company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $-0.01. This value represents a 100.39% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. CALM missed the consensus earnings per share in the 4th calendar quarter of 2022 by -5.35%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for CALM is 27.63 vs. an industry ratio of 13.70, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.





