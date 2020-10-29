After-Hours Earnings Report for October 29, 2020 : AAPL, AMZN, FB, GOOG, GOOGL, SBUX, SYK, ATVI, VRTX, ILMN, DLR, TWTR

The following companies are expected to report earnings after hours on 10/29/2020. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases.



Apple Inc. (AAPL) is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2020. The computer company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 11 analysts that follow the stock is $0.69. This value represents a 9.21% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year AAPL has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 2nd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 25.49%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2020 Price to Earnings ratio for AAPL is 34.32 vs. an industry ratio of 9.40, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Amazon.com, Inc. (AMZN) is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2020. The internet company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 16 analysts that follow the stock is $7.30. This value represents a 72.58% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2020 Price to Earnings ratio for AMZN is 99.77 vs. an industry ratio of 76.50, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Facebook, Inc. (FB) is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2020. The internet services company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 14 analysts that follow the stock is $1.94. This value represents a 8.49% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. FB missed the consensus earnings per share in the 1st calendar quarter of 2020 by -1.16%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2020 Price to Earnings ratio for FB is 32.80 vs. an industry ratio of 80.10.



Alphabet Inc. (GOOG) is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2020. The internet services company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 14 analysts that follow the stock is $11.39. This value represents a 12.55% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2020 Price to Earnings ratio for GOOG is 33.68 vs. an industry ratio of 80.10.



Alphabet Inc. (GOOGL) is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2020. The internet services company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 14 analysts that follow the stock is $11.39. This value represents a 12.55% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2020 Price to Earnings ratio for GOOGL is 33.55 vs. an industry ratio of 80.10.



Starbucks Corporation (SBUX) is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2020. The restaurant company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 13 analysts that follow the stock is $0.33. This value represents a 52.86% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year SBUX has met analyst expectations once and beat the expectations the other three quarters. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2020 Price to Earnings ratio for SBUX is 88.05 vs. an industry ratio of 19.20, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Stryker Corporation (SYK) is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2020. The medical products company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 14 analysts that follow the stock is $1.40. This value represents a 26.70% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year SYK has met analyst expectations once and beat the expectations the other three quarters. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2020 Price to Earnings ratio for SYK is 32.28 vs. an industry ratio of 34.80.



Activision Blizzard, Inc (ATVI) is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2020. The toy (game/hobby) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 9 analysts that follow the stock is $0.59. This value represents a 103.45% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year ATVI has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 2nd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 47.62%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2020 Price to Earnings ratio for ATVI is 25.82 vs. an industry ratio of 33.30.



Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (VRTX) is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2020. The biomedical (gene) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 8 analysts that follow the stock is $2.01. This value represents a 107.22% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year VRTX has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 2nd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 29.14%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2020 Price to Earnings ratio for VRTX is 24.28 vs. an industry ratio of -13.20, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Illumina, Inc. (ILMN) is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2020. The biomedical (gene) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 8 analysts that follow the stock is $0.77. This value represents a 60.10% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. ILMN missed the consensus earnings per share in the 2nd calendar quarter of 2020 by -13.89%. The days to cover, as reported in the 10/15/2020 short interest update, increased 204.50% from previous report on 9/30/2020. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2020 Price to Earnings ratio for ILMN is 71.03 vs. an industry ratio of -13.20, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (DLR) is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2020. The reit company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 10 analysts that follow the stock is $1.48. This value represents a 11.38% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. DLR missed the consensus earnings per share in the 1st calendar quarter of 2020 by -0.65%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2020 Price to Earnings ratio for DLR is 24.65 vs. an industry ratio of 12.80, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Twitter, Inc. (TWTR) is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2020. The internet software company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 10 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.07. This value represents a 200.00% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2020 Price to Earnings ratio for TWTR is -33.47 vs. an industry ratio of 298.60.





The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.