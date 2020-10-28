After-Hours Earnings Report for October 28, 2020 : V, AMGN, NOW, GILD, EQIX, CTSH, EBAY, ORLY, F, KLAC, WCN, PINS

The following companies are expected to report earnings after hours on 10/28/2020. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases.



Visa Inc. (V) is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2020. The financial transactions company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 15 analysts that follow the stock is $1.09. This value represents a 25.85% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year V has met analyst expectations once and beat the expectations the other three quarters. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2020 Price to Earnings ratio for V is 37.94 vs. an industry ratio of 29.00, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Amgen Inc. (AMGN) is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2020. The biomedical (gene) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 11 analysts that follow the stock is $3.75. This value represents a 2.46% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year AMGN has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 2nd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 11.55%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2020 Price to Earnings ratio for AMGN is 14.28 vs. an industry ratio of -13.70, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



ServiceNow, Inc. (NOW) is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2020. The information technology services company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 8 analysts that follow the stock is $0.14. This value represents a 51.72% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year NOW has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 2nd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 60%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2020 Price to Earnings ratio for NOW is 494.86 vs. an industry ratio of -3.00, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Gilead Sciences, Inc. (GILD) is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2020. The biomedical (gene) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 11 analysts that follow the stock is $1.83. This value represents a 10.91% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2020 Price to Earnings ratio for GILD is 8.84 vs. an industry ratio of -13.70, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Equinix, Inc. (EQIX) is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2020. The reit company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 3 analysts that follow the stock is $5.45. This value represents a 1.27% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year EQIX has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 2nd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 17.59%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2020 Price to Earnings ratio for EQIX is 35.60 vs. an industry ratio of 17.50, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (CTSH) is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2020. The business software company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 10 analysts that follow the stock is $0.90. This value represents a 16.67% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year CTSH has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 2nd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 20.59%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2020 Price to Earnings ratio for CTSH is 20.62 vs. an industry ratio of -20.00, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



eBay Inc. (EBAY) is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2020. The internet company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 9 analysts that follow the stock is $0.70. This value represents a 32.08% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year EBAY has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 2nd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 4.44%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2020 Price to Earnings ratio for EBAY is 17.62 vs. an industry ratio of 120.10.



O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. (ORLY) is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2020. The wholesale retail company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 9 analysts that follow the stock is $6.34. This value represents a 24.80% increase compared to the same quarter last year. ORLY missed the consensus earnings per share in the 4th calendar quarter of 2019 by -0.23%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2020 Price to Earnings ratio for ORLY is 20.61 vs. an industry ratio of 12.50, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Ford Motor Company (F) is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2020. The auto (domestic) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 4 analysts that follow the stock is $0.22. This value represents a 35.29% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2020 Price to Earnings ratio for F is -12.98 vs. an industry ratio of 48.10.



KLA Corporation (KLAC) is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2020. The electrical instrument company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 7 analysts that follow the stock is $2.75. This value represents a 10.89% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year KLAC has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 2nd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 16.17%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2021 Price to Earnings ratio for KLAC is 17.42 vs. an industry ratio of 42.00.



Waste Connections, Inc. (WCN) is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2020. The waste removal company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 8 analysts that follow the stock is $0.66. This value represents a 9.59% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year WCN has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 2nd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 9.09%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2020 Price to Earnings ratio for WCN is 40.60 vs. an industry ratio of -88.60, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Pinterest, Inc. (PINS) is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2020. The internet software company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $-0.13. This value represents a 43.48% increase compared to the same quarter last year. PINS missed the consensus earnings per share in the 3rd calendar quarter of 2019 by -53.33%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2020 Price to Earnings ratio for PINS is -99.09 vs. an industry ratio of 310.80.





