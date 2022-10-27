After-Hours Earnings Report for October 27, 2022 : AAPL, AMZN, TMUS, INTC, GILD, VRTX, PXD, EW, LHX, RSG, DXCM, COF

The following companies are expected to report earnings after hours on 10/27/2022. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases.



Apple Inc. (AAPL)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2022. The computer company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 12 analysts that follow the stock is $1.26. This value represents a 1.61% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year AAPL has met analyst expectations once and beat the expectations the other three quarters. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for AAPL is 24.44 vs. an industry ratio of 5.30, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Amazon.com, Inc. (AMZN)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2022. The internet company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 10 analysts that follow the stock is $0.22. This value represents a 29.03% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for AMZN is 124.37 vs. an industry ratio of 13.20, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



T-Mobile US, Inc. (TMUS)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2022. The wireless (national) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 11 analysts that follow the stock is $0.53. This value represents a 3.64% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year TMUS has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 2nd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 248.78%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for TMUS is 71.49 vs. an industry ratio of 6.80, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Intel Corporation (INTC)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2022. The semiconductor company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 14 analysts that follow the stock is $0.34. This value represents a 80.12% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. INTC missed the consensus earnings per share in the 2nd calendar quarter of 2022 by -57.97%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for INTC is 12.42 vs. an industry ratio of 32.30.



Gilead Sciences, Inc. (GILD)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2022. The biomedical (gene) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 11 analysts that follow the stock is $1.44. This value represents a 45.66% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. GILD missed the consensus earnings per share in the 4th calendar quarter of 2021 by -54.9%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for GILD is 10.83 vs. an industry ratio of 0.20, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (VRTX)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2022. The biomedical (gene) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 10 analysts that follow the stock is $3.31. This value represents a 1.85% increase compared to the same quarter last year. VRTX missed the consensus earnings per share in the 1st calendar quarter of 2022 by -0.32%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for VRTX is 24.64 vs. an industry ratio of 0.20, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Pioneer Natural Resources Company (PXD)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2022. The oil (us exp & production) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 11 analysts that follow the stock is $7.43. This value represents a 79.90% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year PXD has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 2nd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 6.24%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for PXD is 8.32 vs. an industry ratio of 6.30, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (EW)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2022. The medical instruments company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 12 analysts that follow the stock is $0.62. This value represents a 14.81% increase compared to the same quarter last year. EW missed the consensus earnings per share in the 4th calendar quarter of 2021 by -7.27%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for EW is 34.57 vs. an industry ratio of 31.00, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (LHX)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2022. The aerospace and defense company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 8 analysts that follow the stock is $3.44. This value represents a 7.17% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year LHX has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 2nd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 2.22%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for LHX is 18.60 vs. an industry ratio of 4.10, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Republic Services, Inc. (RSG)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2022. The waste removal company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 9 analysts that follow the stock is $1.21. This value represents a 9.01% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year RSG has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 2nd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 11.86%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for RSG is 28.07 vs. an industry ratio of 18.50, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



DexCom, Inc. (DXCM)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2022. The medical instruments company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 10 analysts that follow the stock is $0.24. This value represents a 9.09% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for DXCM is 129.89 vs. an industry ratio of 31.00, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Capital One Financial Corporation (COF)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2022. The financial services company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 11 analysts that follow the stock is $5.03. This value represents a 26.68% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. COF missed the consensus earnings per share in the 2nd calendar quarter of 2022 by -3.31%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for COF is 5.12 vs. an industry ratio of 4.50, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.





