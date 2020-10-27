After-Hours Earnings Report for October 27, 2020 : MSFT, AMD, FISV, CB, DXCM, CSGP, AFL, EIX, FTV, MXIM, EQR, AKAM

The following companies are expected to report earnings after hours on 10/27/2020. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases.



Microsoft Corporation (MSFT) is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2020. The computer software company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 13 analysts that follow the stock is $1.53. This value represents a 10.87% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year MSFT has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 2nd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 5.8%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2021 Price to Earnings ratio for MSFT is 33.03 vs. an industry ratio of 40.60.



Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (AMD) is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2020. The electric company company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 11 analysts that follow the stock is $0.31. This value represents a 121.43% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year AMD has met analyst expectations twice and beat the expectations the other two quarters. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2020 Price to Earnings ratio for AMD is 89.38 vs. an industry ratio of 1.60, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Fiserv, Inc. (FISV) is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2020. The financial transactions company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 13 analysts that follow the stock is $1.15. This value represents a 12.75% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2020 Price to Earnings ratio for FISV is 22.41 vs. an industry ratio of 29.10.



Chubb Limited (CB) is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2020. The insurance (property & casualty) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 7 analysts that follow the stock is $2.16. This value represents a 20.00% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year CB has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 2nd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 15.15%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2020 Price to Earnings ratio for CB is 17.72 vs. an industry ratio of 15.00, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



DexCom, Inc. (DXCM) is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2020. The medical instruments company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 12 analysts that follow the stock is $0.64. This value represents a 1.54% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year DXCM has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 2nd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 154.84%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2020 Price to Earnings ratio for DXCM is 153.11 vs. an industry ratio of -0.20, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



CoStar Group, Inc. (CSGP) is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2020. The information technology services company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 4 analysts that follow the stock is $1.80. This value represents a 23.08% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year CSGP has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 2nd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 25%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2020 Price to Earnings ratio for CSGP is 100.09 vs. an industry ratio of -2.80, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Aflac Incorporated (AFL) is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2020. The insurance company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 5 analysts that follow the stock is $1.12. This value represents a 3.45% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year AFL has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 2nd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 24.27%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2020 Price to Earnings ratio for AFL is 7.92 vs. an industry ratio of -283.80, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Edison International (EIX) is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2020. The electric power utilities company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 4 analysts that follow the stock is $1.38. This value represents a 7.38% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2020 Price to Earnings ratio for EIX is 13.08 vs. an industry ratio of 22.80.



Fortive Corporation (FTV) is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2020. The electrical test equipment company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 5 analysts that follow the stock is $0.88. This value represents a 1.15% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year FTV has met analyst expectations once and beat the expectations the other three quarters. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2020 Price to Earnings ratio for FTV is 20.95 vs. an industry ratio of 43.10.



Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (MXIM) is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2020. The semiconductor company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 10 analysts that follow the stock is $0.58. This value represents a 11.54% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year MXIM has met analyst expectations once and beat the expectations the other three quarters. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2021 Price to Earnings ratio for MXIM is 28.73 vs. an industry ratio of 67.00.



Equity Residential (EQR) is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2020. The reit company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 10 analysts that follow the stock is $0.82. This value represents a 9.89% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year EQR has met analyst expectations once and beat the expectations the other three quarters. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2020 Price to Earnings ratio for EQR is 15.13 vs. an industry ratio of 16.70.



Akamai Technologies, Inc. (AKAM) is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2020. The internet services company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 8 analysts that follow the stock is $0.98. This value represents a 12.64% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year AKAM has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 2nd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 15.63%. The "days to cover" for this stock exceeds 10 days. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2020 Price to Earnings ratio for AKAM is 26.19 vs. an industry ratio of 85.20.





