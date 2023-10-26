After-Hours Earnings Report for October 26, 2023 : AMZN, INTC, CMG, AJG, RSG, F, DLR, COF, LHX, DXCM, HIG, VRSN

The following companies are expected to report earnings after hours on 10/26/2023. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases.



Amazon.com, Inc. (AMZN)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2023. The internet company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 13 analysts that follow the stock is $0.58. This value represents a 190.00% increase compared to the same quarter last year. AMZN missed the consensus earnings per share in the 3rd calendar quarter of 2022 by -9.09%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for AMZN is 54.19 vs. an industry ratio of 20.00, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Intel Corporation (INTC)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2023. The semiconductor company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 14 analysts that follow the stock is $0.03. This value represents a 94.92% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for INTC is -364.78 vs. an industry ratio of -16.70.



Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (CMG)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2023. The restaurant company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 15 analysts that follow the stock is $10.46. This value represents a 9.99% increase compared to the same quarter last year. CMG missed the consensus earnings per share in the 4th calendar quarter of 2022 by -6.64%. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (AJG)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2023. The insurance brokers company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 7 analysts that follow the stock is $1.94. This value represents a 12.79% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year AJG has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 2nd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 2.15%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for AJG is 26.56 vs. an industry ratio of 19.10, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Republic Services, Inc. (RSG)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2023. The waste removal company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 10 analysts that follow the stock is $1.41. This value represents a 5.22% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year RSG has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 2nd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 6.02%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for RSG is 27.59 vs. an industry ratio of 12.30, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Ford Motor Company (F)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2023. The auto (domestic) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 5 analysts that follow the stock is $0.40. This value represents a 33.33% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for F is 5.71 vs. an industry ratio of 6.10.



Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (DLR)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2023. The reit company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 9 analysts that follow the stock is $1.62. This value represents a 2.99% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. DLR missed the consensus earnings per share in the 4th calendar quarter of 2022 by -1.79%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for DLR is 17.72 vs. an industry ratio of 10.50, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Capital One Financial Corporation (COF)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2023. The financial services company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 13 analysts that follow the stock is $3.23. This value represents a 23.10% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for COF is 7.71 vs. an industry ratio of 7.90.



L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (LHX)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2023. The aerospace and defense company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 9 analysts that follow the stock is $3.06. This value represents a 6.13% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for LHX is 14.30 vs. an industry ratio of 5.30, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



DexCom, Inc. (DXCM)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2023. The medical instruments company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 11 analysts that follow the stock is $0.34. This value represents a 21.43% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year DXCM has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 2nd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 54.55%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for DXCM is 68.58 vs. an industry ratio of 19.70, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (HIG)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2023. The insurance company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 9 analysts that follow the stock is $1.95. This value represents a 35.42% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year HIG has met analyst expectations once and beat the expectations the other three quarters. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for HIG is 9.20 vs. an industry ratio of 10.30.



VeriSign, Inc. (VRSN)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2023. The internet software company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $1.74. This value represents a 10.13% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year VRSN has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 2nd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 5.29%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for VRSN is 29.41 vs. an industry ratio of -11.70, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.





The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.