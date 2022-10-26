After-Hours Earnings Report for October 26, 2022 : META, NOW, CP, F, ORLY, KLAC, DLR, RJF, MOH, INVH, URI, AEM

The following companies are expected to report earnings after hours on 10/26/2022. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases.



Meta Platforms, Inc. (META)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2022. The internet software company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 12 analysts that follow the stock is $1.88. This value represents a 41.61% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. ServiceNow, Inc. (NOW)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2022. The information technology services company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 12 analysts that follow the stock is $0.41. This value represents a 2.38% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year NOW has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 2nd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 66.67%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for NOW is 220.27 vs. an industry ratio of 13.60, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (CP)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2022. The transportation (rail) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 9 analysts that follow the stock is $0.77. This value represents a 10.00% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for CP is 24.69 vs. an industry ratio of 20.70, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Ford Motor Company (F)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2022. The auto (domestic) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 5 analysts that follow the stock is $0.31. This value represents a 39.22% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for F is 6.48 vs. an industry ratio of 3.00, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. (ORLY)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2022. The wholesale retail company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 10 analysts that follow the stock is $8.46. This value represents a 4.83% increase compared to the same quarter last year. The last two quarters ORLY had negative earnings surprises; the latest report they missed by -2.23%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for ORLY is 24.50 vs. an industry ratio of -60.50, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



KLA Corporation (KLAC)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2022. The electrical instrument company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 8 analysts that follow the stock is $6.22. This value represents a 34.05% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year KLAC has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 2nd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 6.41%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for KLAC is 13.46 vs. an industry ratio of -1.60, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (DLR)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2022. The reit company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 9 analysts that follow the stock is $1.67. This value represents a 1.21% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for DLR is 15.00 vs. an industry ratio of 13.40, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Raymond James Financial, Inc. (RJF)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2022. The investment bankers company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 3 analysts that follow the stock is $2.00. This value represents a 2.91% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. The last two quarters RJF had negative earnings surprises; the latest report they missed by -0.62%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for RJF is 14.22 vs. an industry ratio of 12.50, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Molina Healthcare Inc (MOH)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2022. The hmo company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 7 analysts that follow the stock is $4.25. This value represents a 50.18% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year MOH has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 2nd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 4.84%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for MOH is 20.70 vs. an industry ratio of 30.70.



Invitation Homes Inc. (INVH)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2022. The reit company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 6 analysts that follow the stock is $0.42. This value represents a 10.53% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year INVH has met analyst expectations once and beat the expectations the other three quarters. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for INVH is 20.46 vs. an industry ratio of 16.30, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



United Rentals, Inc. (URI)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2022. The building company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 9 analysts that follow the stock is $9.00. This value represents a 36.78% increase compared to the same quarter last year. URI missed the consensus earnings per share in the 3rd calendar quarter of 2021 by -3.24%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for URI is 9.25 vs. an industry ratio of 12.10.



Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (AEM)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2022. The gold mining company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 4 analysts that follow the stock is $0.43. This value represents a 28.33% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for AEM is 19.82 vs. an industry ratio of -18.50, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.





