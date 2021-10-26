After-Hours Earnings Report for October 26, 2021 : MSFT, GOOG, GOOGL, V, TXN, AMD, CB, COF, TWTR, DLR, CSGP, AMP

The following companies are expected to report earnings after hours on 10/26/2021. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases.



Microsoft Corporation (MSFT)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2021. The computer software company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 13 analysts that follow the stock is $2.06. This value represents a 13.19% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year MSFT has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 2nd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 14.21%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for MSFT is 35.66 vs. an industry ratio of 55.00.



Alphabet Inc. (GOOG)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2021. The internet services company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 14 analysts that follow the stock is $23.13. This value represents a 41.04% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year GOOG has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 2nd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 37.05%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2021 Price to Earnings ratio for GOOG is 27.25 vs. an industry ratio of -17.90, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Alphabet Inc. (GOOGL)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2021. The internet services company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 14 analysts that follow the stock is $23.13. This value represents a 41.04% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year GOOGL has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 2nd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 37.05%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2021 Price to Earnings ratio for GOOGL is 26.98 vs. an industry ratio of -17.90, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Visa Inc. (V)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2021. The financial transactions company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 14 analysts that follow the stock is $1.53. This value represents a 36.61% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year V has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 2nd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 12.03%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2021 Price to Earnings ratio for V is 40.19 vs. an industry ratio of 26.70, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Texas Instruments Incorporated (TXN)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2021. The semiconductor company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 10 analysts that follow the stock is $2.06. This value represents a 42.07% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year TXN has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 2nd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 12.64%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2021 Price to Earnings ratio for TXN is 25.25 vs. an industry ratio of 26.30.



Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (AMD)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2021. The electric company company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 11 analysts that follow the stock is $0.61. This value represents a 74.29% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year AMD has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 2nd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 20.83%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2021 Price to Earnings ratio for AMD is 53.90 vs. an industry ratio of 18.40, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Chubb Limited (CB)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2021. The insurance (property & casualty) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 6 analysts that follow the stock is $2.48. This value represents a 24.00% increase compared to the same quarter last year. CB missed the consensus earnings per share in the 3rd calendar quarter of 2020 by -7.41%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2021 Price to Earnings ratio for CB is 15.71 vs. an industry ratio of -25.20, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Capital One Financial Corporation (COF)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2021. The financial services company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 16 analysts that follow the stock is $5.22. This value represents a 3.37% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year COF has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 2nd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 61.3%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2021 Price to Earnings ratio for COF is 6.80 vs. an industry ratio of 10.00.



Twitter, Inc. (TWTR)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2021. The internet software company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 7 analysts that follow the stock is $0.02. This value represents a 71.43% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year TWTR and beat the expectations the other three quarters. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2021 Price to Earnings ratio for TWTR is 177.46 vs. an industry ratio of -6.70, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (DLR)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2021. The reit company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 8 analysts that follow the stock is $1.62. This value represents a 5.19% increase compared to the same quarter last year. DLR missed the consensus earnings per share in the 2nd calendar quarter of 2021 by -2.53%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2021 Price to Earnings ratio for DLR is 24.11 vs. an industry ratio of 23.10, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



CoStar Group, Inc. (CSGP)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2021. The information technology services company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 3 analysts that follow the stock is $0.20. This value represents a 5.26% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year CSGP has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 2nd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 10%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2021 Price to Earnings ratio for CSGP is 105.52 vs. an industry ratio of 33.90, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



AMERIPRISE FINANCIAL SERVICES, LLC (AMP)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2021. The finance/investment management company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 3 analysts that follow the stock is $5.46. This value represents a 27.87% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year AMP has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 2nd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 0.76%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2021 Price to Earnings ratio for AMP is 13.70 vs. an industry ratio of 12.80, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.





