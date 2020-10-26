After-Hours Earnings Report for October 26, 2020 : TWLO, NXPI, ARE, BRO, CINF, PFG, PKG, CHGG, AGNC, FFIV, OMF, TNET

The following companies are expected to report earnings after hours on 10/26/2020. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases.



Twilio Inc. (TWLO) is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2020. The internet software company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 4 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.46. This value represents a 24.32% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. TWLO missed the consensus earnings per share in the 4th calendar quarter of 2019 by -25%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2020 Price to Earnings ratio for TWLO is -208.23 vs. an industry ratio of 310.40.



NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NXPI) is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2020. The semiconductor company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 9 analysts that follow the stock is $1.26. This value represents a 42.20% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. NXPI missed the consensus earnings per share in the 2nd calendar quarter of 2020 by -16.33%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2020 Price to Earnings ratio for NXPI is 33.06 vs. an industry ratio of 78.50.



Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (ARE) is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2020. The reit company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 3 analysts that follow the stock is $1.83. This value represents a 4.57% increase compared to the same quarter last year. ARE missed the consensus earnings per share in the 4th calendar quarter of 2019 by -0.56%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2020 Price to Earnings ratio for ARE is 21.99 vs. an industry ratio of 13.40, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Brown & Brown, Inc. (BRO) is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2020. The insurance brokers company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 5 analysts that follow the stock is $0.42. This value represents a 7.69% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year BRO has met analyst expectations once and beat the expectations the other three quarters. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2020 Price to Earnings ratio for BRO is 30.34 vs. an industry ratio of 25.50, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Cincinnati Financial Corporation (CINF) is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2020. The insurance (property & casualty) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $0.41. This value represents a 62.04% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. CINF missed the consensus earnings per share in the 1st calendar quarter of 2020 by -23.64%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2020 Price to Earnings ratio for CINF is 27.35 vs. an industry ratio of 15.30, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Principal Financial Group Inc (PFG) is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2020. The finance/investment management company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 4 analysts that follow the stock is $1.47. This value represents a 19.51% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2020 Price to Earnings ratio for PFG is 7.88 vs. an industry ratio of 12.60.



Packaging Corporation of America (PKG) is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2020. The construction company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 6 analysts that follow the stock is $1.36. This value represents a 29.17% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year PKG has met analyst expectations once and beat the expectations the other three quarters. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2020 Price to Earnings ratio for PKG is 22.45 vs. an industry ratio of 18.70, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Chegg, Inc. (CHGG) is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2020. The internet software company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 6 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.03. This value represents a 175.00% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year CHGG has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 2nd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 10%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2020 Price to Earnings ratio for CHGG is 127.59 vs. an industry ratio of 310.40.



AGNC Investment Corp. (AGNC) is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2020. The reit company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 3 analysts that follow the stock is $0.57. This value represents a 3.39% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year AGNC has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 2nd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 26.09%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2020 Price to Earnings ratio for AGNC is 6.22 vs. an industry ratio of 6.00, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



F5 Networks, Inc. (FFIV) is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2020. The internet software company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 7 analysts that follow the stock is $1.71. This value represents a 15.35% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year FFIV has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 2nd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 10.95%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2020 Price to Earnings ratio for FFIV is 19.10 vs. an industry ratio of 310.40.



OneMain Holdings, Inc. (OMF) is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2020. The financial services company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 6 analysts that follow the stock is $1.15. This value represents a 35.03% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. OMF missed the consensus earnings per share in the 1st calendar quarter of 2020 by -52.86%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2020 Price to Earnings ratio for OMF is 10.58 vs. an industry ratio of -6.30, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



TriNet Group, Inc. (TNET) is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2020. The outsourcing company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $0.05. This value represents a 93.06% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. TNET missed the consensus earnings per share in the 4th calendar quarter of 2019 by -4.05%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2020 Price to Earnings ratio for TNET is 22.30 vs. an industry ratio of 15.50, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.





