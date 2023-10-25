After-Hours Earnings Report for October 25, 2023 : META, IBM, NOW, EQIX, CP, KLAC, ORLY, EW, BKR, WCN, AMP, VICI

The following companies are expected to report earnings after hours on 10/25/2023. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases.



Meta Platforms, Inc. (META)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2023. The internet software company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 14 analysts that follow the stock is $3.62. This value represents a 120.73% increase compared to the same quarter last year. META missed the consensus earnings per share in the 3rd calendar quarter of 2022 by -12.77%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for META is 22.50 vs. an industry ratio of -60.10, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



International Business Machines Corporation (IBM)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2023. The computer company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 6 analysts that follow the stock is $2.12. This value represents a 17.13% increase compared to the same quarter last year. IBM missed the consensus earnings per share in the 4th calendar quarter of 2022 by -0.28%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for IBM is 14.69 vs. an industry ratio of 20.20.



ServiceNow, Inc. (NOW)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2023. The information technology services company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 11 analysts that follow the stock is $0.89. This value represents a 78.00% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year NOW has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 2nd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 79.07%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for NOW is 154.43 vs. an industry ratio of 2.30, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Equinix, Inc. (EQIX)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2023. The reit company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 5 analysts that follow the stock is $6.78. This value represents a 12.29% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year EQIX has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 2nd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 26.22%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for EQIX is 25.07 vs. an industry ratio of 11.20, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (CP)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2023. The transportation (rail) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 8 analysts that follow the stock is $0.68. This value represents a 11.69% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. The last two quarters CP had negative earnings surprises; the latest report they missed by -10.14%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for CP is 24.80 vs. an industry ratio of 14.90, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



KLA Corporation (KLAC)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2023. The electrical instrument company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 10 analysts that follow the stock is $5.39. This value represents a 23.65% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year KLAC has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 2nd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 12.03%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for KLAC is 21.31 vs. an industry ratio of 2.90, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. (ORLY)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2023. The wholesale retail company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 11 analysts that follow the stock is $10.36. This value represents a 12.98% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year ORLY has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 2nd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 1.69%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for ORLY is 23.13 vs. an industry ratio of 169.90.



Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (EW)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2023. The medical instruments company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 13 analysts that follow the stock is $0.59. This value represents a 3.28% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. EW missed the consensus earnings per share in the 3rd calendar quarter of 2022 by -1.61%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for EW is 27.64 vs. an industry ratio of 20.10, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Baker Hughes Company (BKR)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2023. The oil (field services) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 9 analysts that follow the stock is $0.39. This value represents a 50.00% increase compared to the same quarter last year. BKR missed the consensus earnings per share in the 4th calendar quarter of 2022 by -7.32%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for BKR is 22.54 vs. an industry ratio of 15.40, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Waste Connections, Inc. (WCN)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2023. The waste removal company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 11 analysts that follow the stock is $1.14. This value represents a 3.64% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year WCN has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 2nd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 0.99%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for WCN is 32.07 vs. an industry ratio of 11.90, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



AMERIPRISE FINANCIAL SERVICES, LLC (AMP)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2023. The finance/investment management company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 4 analysts that follow the stock is $7.58. This value represents a 17.88% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year AMP has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 2nd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 2.06%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for AMP is 10.49 vs. an industry ratio of 11.60.



VICI Properties Inc. (VICI)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2023. The reit company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 10 analysts that follow the stock is $0.53. This value represents a 8.16% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year VICI has met analyst expectations once and beat the expectations the other three quarters. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for VICI is 13.06 vs. an industry ratio of 10.70, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.





