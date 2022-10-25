After-Hours Earnings Report for October 25, 2022 : MSFT, GOOG, GOOGL, V, TXN, CB, CNI, CMG, ENPH, AMP, CSGP, EQR

The following companies are expected to report earnings after hours on 10/25/2022. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases.



Microsoft Corporation (MSFT)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2022. The computer software company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 13 analysts that follow the stock is $2.29. This value represents a 0.88% increase compared to the same quarter last year. MSFT missed the consensus earnings per share in the 2nd calendar quarter of 2022 by -2.19%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for MSFT is 24.65 vs. an industry ratio of 30.50.



Alphabet Inc. (GOOG)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2022. The internet services company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 11 analysts that follow the stock is $1.25. This value represents a 10.71% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. The last two quarters GOOG had negative earnings surprises; the latest report they missed by -4.72%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for GOOG is 20.27 vs. an industry ratio of 3.30, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Alphabet Inc. (GOOGL)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2022. The internet services company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 11 analysts that follow the stock is $1.25. This value represents a 10.71% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. The last two quarters GOOGL had negative earnings surprises; the latest report they missed by -4.72%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for GOOGL is 20.18 vs. an industry ratio of 3.30, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Visa Inc. (V)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2022. The financial transactions company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 13 analysts that follow the stock is $1.86. This value represents a 14.81% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year V has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 2nd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 13.79%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for V is 25.63 vs. an industry ratio of 15.50, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Texas Instruments Incorporated (TXN)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2022. The semiconductor company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 10 analysts that follow the stock is $2.37. This value represents a 14.49% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year TXN has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 2nd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 18.36%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for TXN is 17.31 vs. an industry ratio of 31.80.



Chubb Limited (CB)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2022. The insurance (property & casualty) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 8 analysts that follow the stock is $3.02. This value represents a 14.39% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year CB has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 2nd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 16.99%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for CB is 13.43 vs. an industry ratio of 19.30.



Canadian National Railway Company (CNI)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2022. The transportation (rail) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 8 analysts that follow the stock is $1.51. This value represents a 24.79% increase compared to the same quarter last year. CNI missed the consensus earnings per share in the 1st calendar quarter of 2022 by -3.7%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for CNI is 20.08 vs. an industry ratio of 20.50.



Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (CMG)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2022. The restaurant company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 15 analysts that follow the stock is $9.11. This value represents a 29.77% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year CMG has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 2nd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 2.99%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for CMG is 47.48 vs. an industry ratio of 54.60.



Enphase Energy, Inc. (ENPH)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2022. The solar company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 12 analysts that follow the stock is $0.77. This value represents a 196.15% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year ENPH has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 2nd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 27.78%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for ENPH is 87.34 vs. an industry ratio of -44.40, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



AMERIPRISE FINANCIAL SERVICES, LLC (AMP)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2022. The finance/investment management company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 6 analysts that follow the stock is $5.82. This value represents a 1.52% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year AMP has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 2nd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 1.4%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for AMP is 11.37 vs. an industry ratio of 9.50, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



CoStar Group, Inc. (CSGP)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2022. The information technology services company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $0.20. This value represents a 9.09% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year CSGP has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 2nd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 41.18%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for CSGP is 74.36 vs. an industry ratio of 13.20, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Equity Residential (EQR)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2022. The reit company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 10 analysts that follow the stock is $0.91. This value represents a 18.18% increase compared to the same quarter last year. EQR missed the consensus earnings per share in the 1st calendar quarter of 2022 by -3.75%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for EQR is 18.22 vs. an industry ratio of 15.60, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.





