After-Hours Earnings Report for October 24, 2022 : CDNS, DFS, ARE, WRB, BRO, SUI, PKG, CCK, LOGI, ZION, RRC, SSB

The following companies are expected to report earnings after hours on 10/24/2022. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases.



Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (CDNS)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2022. The computer software company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 4 analysts that follow the stock is $0.76. This value represents a 16.92% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year CDNS has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 2nd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 4.94%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for CDNS is 47.84 vs. an industry ratio of 30.40, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Discover Financial Services (DFS)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2022. The financial services company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 16 analysts that follow the stock is $3.66. This value represents a 3.39% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year DFS has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 2nd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 5.6%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for DFS is 6.20 vs. an industry ratio of 4.80, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (ARE)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2022. The reit company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $2.12. This value represents a 8.72% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year ARE has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 2nd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 1.94%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for ARE is 15.70 vs. an industry ratio of 12.90, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



W.R. Berkley Corporation (WRB)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2022. The insurance (property & casualty) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 4 analysts that follow the stock is $0.82. This value represents a 6.82% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year WRB has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 2nd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 33.33%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for WRB is 17.49 vs. an industry ratio of 18.80.



Brown & Brown, Inc. (BRO)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2022. The insurance brokers company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 5 analysts that follow the stock is $0.60. This value represents a 3.45% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year BRO has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 2nd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 4.08%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for BRO is 26.52 vs. an industry ratio of 23.20, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Sun Communities, Inc. (SUI)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2022. The reit company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $2.52. This value represents a 19.43% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year SUI has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 2nd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 0.5%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for SUI is 16.64 vs. an industry ratio of 15.60, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Packaging Corporation of America (PKG)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2022. The construction company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 6 analysts that follow the stock is $2.83. This value represents a 5.20% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year PKG has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 2nd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 12.54%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for PKG is 10.27 vs. an industry ratio of 12.20.



Crown Holdings, Inc. (CCK)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2022. The containers company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 8 analysts that follow the stock is $1.76. This value represents a 13.30% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year CCK has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 2nd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 3.45%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for CCK is 11.00 vs. an industry ratio of 14.10.



Logitech International S.A. (LOGI)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2022. The computer paraphernalia company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 4 analysts that follow the stock is $0.73. This value represents a 18.89% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. The "days to cover" for this stock exceeds 12 days. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for LOGI is 14.12 vs. an industry ratio of 30.30.



Zions Bancorporation N.A. (ZION)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2022. The bank (west) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 10 analysts that follow the stock is $1.58. This value represents a 8.97% increase compared to the same quarter last year. ZION missed the consensus earnings per share in the 2nd calendar quarter of 2022 by -4.44%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for ZION is 8.05 vs. an industry ratio of 10.20.



Range Resources Corporation (RRC)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2022. The oil (us exp & production) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 8 analysts that follow the stock is $1.32. This value represents a 153.85% increase compared to the same quarter last year. RRC missed the consensus earnings per share in the 4th calendar quarter of 2021 by -2.04%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for RRC is 5.04 vs. an industry ratio of 6.20.



SouthState Corporation (SSB)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2022. The banks (southeast) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 4 analysts that follow the stock is $1.88. This value represents a 3.09% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year SSB has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 2nd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 5.88%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for SSB is 12.05 vs. an industry ratio of 11.00, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.





