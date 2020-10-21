After-Hours Earnings Report for October 21, 2020 : TSLA, CCI, CSX, LRCX, EW, CMG, LVS, KMI, XLNX, ALGN, EFX, DFS

The following companies are expected to report earnings after hours on 10/21/2020. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases.



Tesla, Inc. (TSLA) is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2020. The auto (domestic) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 6 analysts that follow the stock is $0.22. This value represents a 37.50% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year TSLA has met analyst expectations once and beat the expectations the other three quarters. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2020 Price to Earnings ratio for TSLA is 680.55 vs. an industry ratio of 67.00, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Crown Castle International Corporation (CCI) is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2020. The reit company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 5 analysts that follow the stock is $1.47. This value represents a 5.16% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. CCI missed the consensus earnings per share in the 4th calendar quarter of 2019 by -2.13%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2020 Price to Earnings ratio for CCI is 28.75 vs. an industry ratio of 13.30, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



CSX Corporation (CSX) is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2020. The transportation (rail) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 7 analysts that follow the stock is $0.93. This value represents a 13.89% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. CSX missed the consensus earnings per share in the 2nd calendar quarter of 2020 by -2.99%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2020 Price to Earnings ratio for CSX is 22.45 vs. an industry ratio of 15.40, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Lam Research Corporation (LRCX) is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2020. The capital goods company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 9 analysts that follow the stock is $5.17. This value represents a 62.58% increase compared to the same quarter last year. LRCX missed the consensus earnings per share in the 1st calendar quarter of 2020 by -1%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2021 Price to Earnings ratio for LRCX is 17.58 vs. an industry ratio of 23.20.



Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (EW) is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2020. The medical instruments company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 11 analysts that follow the stock is $0.45. This value represents a 4.26% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year EW has met analyst expectations once and beat the expectations the other three quarters. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2020 Price to Earnings ratio for EW is 45.39 vs. an industry ratio of -0.10, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (CMG) is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2020. The restaurant company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 17 analysts that follow the stock is $3.44. This value represents a 9.95% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. CMG missed the consensus earnings per share in the 2nd calendar quarter of 2020 by -21.57%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2020 Price to Earnings ratio for CMG is 122.03 vs. an industry ratio of 18.40, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Las Vegas Sands Corp. (LVS) is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2020. The gaming company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 7 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.48. This value represents a 164.00% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2020 Price to Earnings ratio for LVS is -29.06 vs. an industry ratio of 11.80.



Kinder Morgan, Inc. (KMI) is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2020. The oil (production/pipeline) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 8 analysts that follow the stock is $0.21. This value represents a 4.55% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. KMI missed the consensus earnings per share in the 2nd calendar quarter of 2020 by -5.56%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2020 Price to Earnings ratio for KMI is 14.57 vs. an industry ratio of 11.60, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Xilinx, Inc. (XLNX) is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2020. The semiconductor company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 9 analysts that follow the stock is $0.76. This value represents a 19.15% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year XLNX has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 2nd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 3.17%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2021 Price to Earnings ratio for XLNX is 39.43 vs. an industry ratio of 39.50.



Align Technology, Inc. (ALGN) is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2020. The medical/dental supplies company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 6 analysts that follow the stock is $0.23. This value represents a 82.03% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. ALGN missed the consensus earnings per share in the 2nd calendar quarter of 2020 by -79.31%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2020 Price to Earnings ratio for ALGN is 259.38 vs. an industry ratio of 56.50, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Equifax, Inc. (EFX) is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2020. The financial transactions company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 11 analysts that follow the stock is $1.61. This value represents a 8.78% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year EFX has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 2nd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 22.14%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2020 Price to Earnings ratio for EFX is 26.49 vs. an industry ratio of 29.80.



Discover Financial Services (DFS) is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2020. The financial services company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 8 analysts that follow the stock is $1.63. This value represents a 30.93% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. The last two quarters DFS had negative earnings surprises; the latest report they missed by -2500%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2020 Price to Earnings ratio for DFS is 33.51 vs. an industry ratio of -6.70, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.





