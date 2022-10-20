After-Hours Earnings Report for October 20, 2022 : CSX, SIVB, SNAP, RHI, WHR, WAL, THC, GBCI, OZK, UFPI, INDB, SAM

The following companies are expected to report earnings after hours on 10/20/2022. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases.



CSX Corporation (CSX)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2022. The transportation (rail) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 8 analysts that follow the stock is $0.49. This value represents a 13.95% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year CSX has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 2nd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 6.38%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for CSX is 14.85 vs. an industry ratio of 21.00.



SVB Financial Group (SIVB)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2022. The bank (west) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 10 analysts that follow the stock is $6.91. This value represents a 4.82% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. SIVB missed the consensus earnings per share in the 2nd calendar quarter of 2022 by -27.08%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for SIVB is 11.14 vs. an industry ratio of 10.40, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Snap Inc. (SNAP)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2022. The internet software company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 7 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.18. This value represents a 260.00% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. The last two quarters SNAP had negative earnings surprises; the latest report they missed by -22.22%. Robert Half International Inc. (RHI)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2022. The staffing company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 5 analysts that follow the stock is $1.65. This value represents a 7.84% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year RHI and beat the expectations the other two quarters. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for RHI is 12.79 vs. an industry ratio of 9.40, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Whirlpool Corporation (WHR)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2022. The household appliance company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 4 analysts that follow the stock is $5.59. This value represents a 16.32% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year WHR has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 2nd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 14.15%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for WHR is 6.18 vs. an industry ratio of -10.80, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Western Alliance Bancorporation (WAL)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2022. The bank (west) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 8 analysts that follow the stock is $2.60. This value represents a 13.04% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year WAL and beat the expectations the other two quarters. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for WAL is 6.15 vs. an industry ratio of 10.40.



Tenet Healthcare Corporation (THC)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2022. The hospital company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 7 analysts that follow the stock is $1.28. This value represents a 35.68% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year THC has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 2nd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 108.33%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for THC is 8.44 vs. an industry ratio of 12.20.



Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (GBCI)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2022. The bank (west) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 5 analysts that follow the stock is $0.73. This value represents a 7.59% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. GBCI missed the consensus earnings per share in the 1st calendar quarter of 2022 by -3.17%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for GBCI is 18.76 vs. an industry ratio of 10.40, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Bank OZK (OZK)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2022. The bank (northeast) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 4 analysts that follow the stock is $1.18. This value represents a 18.00% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year OZK has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 2nd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 7.84%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for OZK is 9.62 vs. an industry ratio of 10.60.



UFP Industries, Inc. (UFPI)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2022. The building company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 3 analysts that follow the stock is $2.51. This value represents a 30.05% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year UFPI has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 2nd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 43.56%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for UFPI is 6.77 vs. an industry ratio of 17.70.



Independent Bank Corp. (INDB)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2022. The bank (northeast) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $1.40. This value represents a 12.00% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year INDB has met analyst expectations once and beat the expectations the other three quarters. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for INDB is 15.49 vs. an industry ratio of 10.60, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Boston Beer Company, Inc. (SAM)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2022. The alcohol company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 4 analysts that follow the stock is $3.16. This value represents a 6.40% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for SAM is 39.77 vs. an industry ratio of 19.70, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.





