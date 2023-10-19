After-Hours Earnings Report for October 19, 2023 : ISRG, TSM, CSX, KNX, WAL, OZK, GBCI, GBCI, WDFC, ASB, INDB, HTH

The following companies are expected to report earnings after hours on 10/19/2023. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases.



Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (ISRG)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2023. The medical instruments company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 6 analysts that follow the stock is $1.13. This value represents a 25.56% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for ISRG is 60.82 vs. an industry ratio of 19.60, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. (TSM)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2023. The semi fab foundry company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 3 analysts that follow the stock is $1.16. This value represents a 35.20% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year TSM has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 2nd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 6.54%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for TSM is 18.55 vs. an industry ratio of 18.60.



CSX Corporation (CSX)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2023. The transportation (rail) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 8 analysts that follow the stock is $0.42. This value represents a 19.23% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year CSX has met analyst expectations once and beat the expectations the other three quarters. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for CSX is 16.58 vs. an industry ratio of 15.00, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Knight Transportation, Inc. (KNX)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2023. The truck company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 8 analysts that follow the stock is $0.39. This value represents a 69.29% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for KNX is 22.64 vs. an industry ratio of 21.50, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Western Alliance Bancorporation (WAL)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2023. The bank (west) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 9 analysts that follow the stock is $1.91. This value represents a 21.07% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for WAL is 5.78 vs. an industry ratio of 8.50.



Bank OZK (OZK)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2023. The bank (northeast) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 6 analysts that follow the stock is $1.44. This value represents a 33.33% increase compared to the same quarter last year. The "days to cover" for this stock exceeds 16 days. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for OZK is 6.24 vs. an industry ratio of 9.30.



Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (GBCI)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2023. The bank (west) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 5 analysts that follow the stock is $0.43. This value represents a 40.28% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for GBCI is 16.47 vs. an industry ratio of 8.50, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



WD-40 Company (WDFC)is reporting for the quarter ending August 31, 2023. The consumer company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $1.21. This value represents a 12.04% increase compared to the same quarter last year. The "days to cover" for this stock exceeds 14 days. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for WDFC is 42.75 vs. an industry ratio of -87.00, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Associated Banc-Corp (ASB)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2023. The bank (midwest) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 5 analysts that follow the stock is $0.53. This value represents a 14.52% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. ASB missed the consensus earnings per share in the 2nd calendar quarter of 2023 by -5.08%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for ASB is 7.32 vs. an industry ratio of 8.30.



Independent Bank Corp. (INDB)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2023. The bank (northeast) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 3 analysts that follow the stock is $1.33. This value represents a 15.29% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. INDB missed the consensus earnings per share in the 1st calendar quarter of 2023 by -9.93%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for INDB is 9.06 vs. an industry ratio of 9.30.



Hilltop Holdings Inc. (HTH)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2023. The banks (southeast) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 3 analysts that follow the stock is $0.43. This value represents a 14.00% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. HTH missed the consensus earnings per share in the 2nd calendar quarter of 2023 by -36.36%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for HTH is 18.66 vs. an industry ratio of 9.60, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.





