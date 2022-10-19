After-Hours Earnings Report for October 19, 2022 : TSLA, IBM, CCI, LRCX, KMI, PPG, LVS, EFX, STLD, REXR, KNX, AA

The following companies are expected to report earnings after hours on 10/19/2022. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases.



Tesla, Inc. (TSLA)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2022. The auto (domestic) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 8 analysts that follow the stock is $0.87. This value represents a 81.25% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year TSLA has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 2nd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 16.07%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for TSLA is 61.16 vs. an industry ratio of 3.10, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



International Business Machines Corporation (IBM)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2022. The computer company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 5 analysts that follow the stock is $1.78. This value represents a 29.37% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. IBM missed the consensus earnings per share in the 4th calendar quarter of 2021 by -1.18%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for IBM is 13.23 vs. an industry ratio of 21.20.



Crown Castle Inc. (CCI)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2022. The reit company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 6 analysts that follow the stock is $1.75. This value represents a 1.13% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year CCI has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 2nd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 5.26%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for CCI is 19.00 vs. an industry ratio of 13.10, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Lam Research Corporation (LRCX)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2022. The capital goods company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 10 analysts that follow the stock is $9.54. This value represents a 14.11% increase compared to the same quarter last year. LRCX missed the consensus earnings per share in the 1st calendar quarter of 2022 by -1.07%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for LRCX is 8.99 vs. an industry ratio of 15.50.



Kinder Morgan, Inc. (KMI)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2022. The oil (production/pipeline) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 4 analysts that follow the stock is $0.28. This value represents a 27.27% increase compared to the same quarter last year. KMI missed the consensus earnings per share in the 3rd calendar quarter of 2021 by -8.33%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for KMI is 15.06 vs. an industry ratio of 16.90.



PPG Industries, Inc. (PPG)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2022. The chemical company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 5 analysts that follow the stock is $1.67. This value represents a 1.18% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year PPG has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 2nd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 3.43%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for PPG is 19.01 vs. an industry ratio of 13.00, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Las Vegas Sands Corp. (LVS)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2022. The gaming company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 5 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.20. This value represents a 55.56% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for LVS is -32.59 vs. an industry ratio of 1.10.



Equifax, Inc. (EFX)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2022. The financial transactions company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 15 analysts that follow the stock is $1.64. This value represents a 11.35% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year EFX has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 2nd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 2.96%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for EFX is 21.75 vs. an industry ratio of 15.00, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Steel Dynamics, Inc. (STLD)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2022. The steel company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $4.97. This value represents a 0.20% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year STLD has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 2nd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 6.15%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for STLD is 3.90 vs. an industry ratio of 3.30, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (REXR)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2022. The reit company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 5 analysts that follow the stock is $0.48. This value represents a 11.63% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year REXR has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 2nd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 2.08%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for REXR is 27.42 vs. an industry ratio of 13.10, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Knight Transportation, Inc. (KNX)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2022. The truck company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 10 analysts that follow the stock is $1.33. This value represents a 2.31% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year KNX has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 2nd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 4.44%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for KNX is 9.28 vs. an industry ratio of 11.70.



Alcoa Corporation (AA)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2022. The metal production company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 4 analysts that follow the stock is $0.09. This value represents a 95.61% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year AA has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 2nd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 2.69%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for AA is 6.76 vs. an industry ratio of 6.20, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.





