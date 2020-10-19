After-Hours Earnings Report for October 19, 2020 : IBM, PPG, CDNS, LOGI, ELS, CCK, STLD, ZION, ADC, HXL, FNB, BXS

The following companies are expected to report earnings after hours on 10/19/2020. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases.



International Business Machines Corporation (IBM) is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2020. The computer company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 6 analysts that follow the stock is $2.55. This value represents a 4.85% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year IBM has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 2nd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 1.87%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2020 Price to Earnings ratio for IBM is 11.39 vs. an industry ratio of -1904.10, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



PPG Industries, Inc. (PPG) is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2020. The chemical company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 5 analysts that follow the stock is $1.92. This value represents a 14.97% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2020 Price to Earnings ratio for PPG is 24.67 vs. an industry ratio of 13.90, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (CDNS) is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2020. The computer software company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $0.50. This value represents a 38.89% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year CDNS has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 2nd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 51.61%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2020 Price to Earnings ratio for CDNS is 61.54 vs. an industry ratio of 40.80, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Logitech International S.A. (LOGI) is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2020. The computer paraphernalia company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $0.54. This value represents a 20.00% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year LOGI has met analyst expectations once and beat the expectations the other three quarters. The "days to cover" for this stock exceeds 14 days. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2021 Price to Earnings ratio for LOGI is 35.48 vs. an industry ratio of 20.40, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Equity Lifestyle Properties, Inc. (ELS) is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2020. The reit company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $0.52. This value represents a 7.14% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year ELS has met analyst expectations twice and beat the expectations the other two quarters. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2020 Price to Earnings ratio for ELS is 29.99 vs. an industry ratio of 16.70, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Crown Holdings, Inc. (CCK) is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2020. The containers company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 8 analysts that follow the stock is $1.60. This value represents a 2.56% increase compared to the same quarter last year. CCK missed the consensus earnings per share in the 3rd calendar quarter of 2019 by -0.64%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2020 Price to Earnings ratio for CCK is 16.01 vs. an industry ratio of 18.10.



Steel Dynamics, Inc. (STLD) is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2020. The steel company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 5 analysts that follow the stock is $0.47. This value represents a 31.88% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. STLD missed the consensus earnings per share in the 3rd calendar quarter of 2019 by -1.43%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2020 Price to Earnings ratio for STLD is 14.27 vs. an industry ratio of 12.60, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Zions Bancorporation N.A. (ZION) is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2020. The bank (west) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 13 analysts that follow the stock is $0.86. This value represents a 26.50% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. The last two quarters ZION had negative earnings surprises; the latest report they missed by -8.11%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2020 Price to Earnings ratio for ZION is 13.08 vs. an industry ratio of 12.00, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Agree Realty Corporation (ADC) is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2020. The reit company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 7 analysts that follow the stock is $0.79. This value represents a 2.60% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year ADC has met analyst expectations once and beat the expectations the other three quarters. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2020 Price to Earnings ratio for ADC is 20.62 vs. an industry ratio of 11.10, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Hexcel Corporation (HXL) is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2020. The aerospace and defense company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 6 analysts that follow the stock is $0.07. This value represents a 92.22% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. The last two quarters HXL had negative earnings surprises; the latest report they missed by -60%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2020 Price to Earnings ratio for HXL is 37.80 vs. an industry ratio of 28.10, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



F.N.B. Corporation (FNB) is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2020. The banks (southeast) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 7 analysts that follow the stock is $0.23. This value represents a 25.81% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year FNB has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 2nd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 136.36%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2020 Price to Earnings ratio for FNB is 8.15 vs. an industry ratio of 11.80.



BancorpSouth Bank (BXS) is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2020. The banks (southeast) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 7 analysts that follow the stock is $0.52. This value represents a 24.64% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year BXS has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 2nd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 90.32%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2020 Price to Earnings ratio for BXS is 11.38 vs. an industry ratio of 11.80.





